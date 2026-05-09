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Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce enjoy dinner date at a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in London

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 09, 2026, 14:57 IST | Updated: May 09, 2026, 14:57 IST
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce enjoy dinner date at a Michelin-starred Indian restaurant in London

Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Photograph: (Instagram)

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were recently spotted together enjoying a dinner date at an Indian restaurant in London. The two got engaged in 2025 after reportedly dating for two years.

Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce have recently been making headlines after the couple was spotted in London enjoying a cosy dinner date on Thursday evening.

A cosy dinner date

Photographs shared by TMZ and People showcase the two leaving the Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Gymkhana hand in hand after dinner. The visuals have sparked a buzz online as speculation surrounding their reported wedding plans continues to circulate. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any details about the ceremony.

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How did Swift-Kelce spend their evening?

As per reports, the couple began their evening with dinner at Gymkhana, and then went to a West End performance of Romeo & Juliet to support actress Sadie Sink, who has previously appeared in Swift’s All Too Well music video.

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Their night reportedly included Poppy Delevingne’s 40th birthday celebration as well.

For the evening, the 36-year-old pop star opted for an elegant black floral Zimmermann midi dress paired with a navy blazer, black Jimmy Choo heels, and a pastel JW Anderson handbag, while Kelce coordinated with her in a dark grey-blue Louis Vuitton suit layered over a black T-shirt.

According to reports, the couple was also joined at dinner by British cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on music videos including Anti-Hero and Bejeweled.


While they exited the restaurant, Kelce was seen guiding Swift toward their waiting car, with the singer’s engagement ring drawing attention from the people present there.

Swift's influence on Kelce's food

Earlier, Kelce had revealed that his relationship with Swift had influenced his approach to food. "I’m trying to act like more of a man when I’m around her," he said during an episode of the New Heights podcast. "Eating foods I haven’t tried before."

Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, also joked about the noticeable change in his tastes over time. "I feel like Taylor has definitely expanded your [palate]."

In an earlier episode of the podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted that he is "still picky when it comes to what I'll eat, I'll admit. But at the same time, I'll dance."

About Swift and Kelce

The dating rumours between the duo began in 2023, and they have often made headlines due to their public appearances. As per reports, Swift and Kelce are planning a summer wedding after announcing their engagement last year. However, there has been no official confirmation yet.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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