/Taylor Swift trademark lawsuit: Singer's lawyer team fire back at Ex-Vegas Showgirl's claims

Taylor Swift is in the headlines once again, but not for an upcoming rumoured wedding with Travis Kelce but in regard to the lawsuit. The Fate of Opehlia hitmaker is currently facing a federal trademark infringement lawsuit filed by Las Vegas performer Maren Wade (Maren Flagg) regarding the title of Swift's 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl. In the latest development, Taylor Swift's legal team has blasted the complainant for 'absurd' claims.

What did Taylor Swift's legal team say about the trademark infringement case?

Taylor Swift's legal team has filed a brief calling the lawsuit 'absurd' in response to the plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction to stop Swift from using the phrase, as per the report of Entertainment Weekly. The same report stated the documents filed by the legal team of Swift: "This motion, just like Maren Flagg's lawsuit, should never have been filed. It is simply Ms Flagg's latest attempt to use Taylor Swift's name and intellectual property to prop up her brand.

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The legal team also mentioned that Maren had not maintained her website, which notes that she has appeared on reality show America's Got Talent. In addition, her blog has not been updated since 2021, and her book, Confessions of a Showgirl, is labelled as out of stock. A podcast with the same title listed on Apple Podcasts also never materialised. In fact, the legal team of the singer has also alleged that the podcast, in fact, was teased several days after Taylor Swift announced her forthcoming album's title.

The legal team also accused the ex-Vegas performer of referring to Taylor Swift's album multiple times on social media after it was announced. Maren Flagg's attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, said in the same report, "We have read the defendant's papers. The Trademark Office refused the defendant's mark, and rather than engaging with that finding, the arguments are about, well, almost anything else. We file our response next week."

All about the trademark lawsuit filed against Taylor Swift

A lawsuit was filed in California federal court in March this year by Maren Wade, who has claimed trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition against Taylor Swift and UMG Recordings, as per the report of The Hollywood Reporter. The complaint says that Wade has held a federal trademark on Confessions of a Showgirl since 2015.

The complaint states that “What Plaintiff had built over twelve years, Defendants threatened to swallow in weeks.” Wade's lawyer Jaymie Parkinnen said in a statement, "A solo performer who spent twelve years building a brand shouldn’t have to watch it disappear because someone bigger came along."

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) had reportedly issued an initial refusal of Swift’s application to register The Life of a Showgirl as a trademark last year, citing potential confusion with Wade’s pre-existing mark. Reportedly, Maren has also claimed that she seeks unspecified damages and a court order barring the singer from continuing to use the name of her chart-topping album.

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