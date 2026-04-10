/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: New date, venue and more details revealed

One of the most anticipated weddings of 2026 is that of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as fans are eagerly waiting for the country singer to walk down the aisle and say 'I do'. With several speculations going around about their wedding, in the latest development, a new date and venue have been revealed, reportedly. Let's delve in to know more.

Details of new date and venue of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's wedding

The couple are gearing up to tie the knot in the next few weeks, as they have zeroed in on July 3, as per the report of Page Six. In addition, the venue decided to be New York City. Earlier, there were reports of the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs champ eyeing Rhode Island, where Swift owns a large estate next door to a hotel for the nuptials.

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Instead, the duo appears to be opting for a grand celebration in the heart of Manhattan, a city that holds deep personal significance for Swift. Interestingly, July 4th, the celebration of America's 250th anniversary, is well known by everyone to be Taylor Swift's favourite holiday.

Also Read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rule the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 in first joint appearance

In 2014, she had even written the song Welcome to New York as an ode to the city. Swift even served as New York City’s global welcome ambassador for 2014–2015, with the song used to promote NYC tourism.

New York has seen its fair share of celebrities having their star-studded unions over the years. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be joining the other couples, including Beyoncé-Jay Z, Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker-Matthew Broderick and Catherine Zeta-Jones-Michael Douglas, among others.

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift's and Travis Kelce's love story began in September 2023, months after Kelce revealed that he had tried to hand over a bracelet to the singer during her concert. However, when Taylor Swift appeared at Kelce's game in Kansas City the same year, everyone was shocked, as it went on to become one of the most talked-about moments of the year.