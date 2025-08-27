/Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged: Every picture from their romantic proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged, and the world is thrilled with this good news. The couple shared the engagement news with a set of romantic photos from their proposal.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the next big step! Hollywood’s most talked-about couple is officially engaged, and it’s nothing short of magical. The two got engaged in the midst of a lush green garden.
America's sweetheart is now engaged to NFL tight end Travis Kelce. On Tuesday (Aug 26), the couple announced their engagement with a set of pictures. These pictures show the much-in-love couple posing while holding each other sweetly.
The NFL champion proposed to Swift in a dreamy setting with a giant diamond ring. In one of the pictures, the newly engaged couple is posing inside the green canopy as they relax on the couch.
Taylor got her diamond years after singing the iconic line, “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings.” In one of the photos, the singer is flaunting her giant engagement ring.
Kelce, the NFL tight end, sat on one knee in the enchanted green garden adorned with pink and white flowers. The diva wore a white dress that stood out against the green background. In the picture, Kelce is on his knees as Taylor looks at him with all her love.
Swift and Kelce have never kept their love hidden. In one of the photos, the couple is sharing a tight hug, with Taylor flaunting a huge smile, probably clicked just after the engagement.