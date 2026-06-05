/Footage of James Handy’s murder suspect calmy walking after stabbing incident

In a shocking turn of events, Top Gun: Maverick actor James Handy was stabbed to death outside his Los Angeles home by his girlfriend’s son, Michael Gledhill, 44. Hours after the horrific killing, a chilling video of the killer walking away from the crime scene surfaced, where he had allegedly stabbed the actor to death.

The veteran actor, known for roles in Jumanji and Top Gun: Maverick, was found dead at his home on Wednesday, June 4, after police received a 911 call from the suspect himself.

James Handy’s girlfriend’s son was seen walking away moments after the actor’s fatal stabbing

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Hours after the killing, CCTV footage surfaced of the suspect leaving the scene. The video shows Michael Gledhill, Handy’s girlfriend’s son, walking away from the front lawn of the Los Angeles home where the actor was allegedly stabbed in the chest.

Security footage from a neighbouring house, obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, captures Gledhill strolling calmly down the sidewalk. He reportedly went back to the residence he shares with his mother before calling 911 to confess and alert them about the crime that he committed at around 9:30 AM.

“I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” Michael Gledhill allegedly told the Los Angeles Police Department.

Still of the footage of James Handy’s murder suspect Photograph: ((Fox11))

Gledhill was arrested and charged with murder, with the bail set at $2,000,000. However, the police are currently investigating the matter, and what was the reason behind the attack has not been revealed. But the neighbours have revealed that Gledhill and Handy had been arguing overnight.

James Handy's murder

Handy, 81, was found outside his Los Angeles home with a stab wound to the chest. He was unresponsive and bleeding when first responders arrived. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.