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James Handy death case: Murder charges paused as suspect faces mental competency test

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 06, 2026, 07:43 IST | Updated: Jun 06, 2026, 07:43 IST
James Handy death case: Murder charges paused as suspect faces mental competency test

James Handy Photograph: (X)

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In the latest update of the James Handy death case, the murder charges of the suspect have reportedly been paused for facing a mental competency exam. Read to know more details.

Veteran actor James Handy, best known for his roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, was fatally stabbed at his California residence. The death of the 81-year-old star left fans and the entertainment industry shocked, and later a suspect identified as the son of Handy's long-time partner was identified. In the major development, the murder proceedings of the suspect have reportedly been paused for facing a mental competency exam.

James Handy's murder suspect to face mental competency exam

Suspect Michael Ray Gledhill will be examined in a Hollywood court on June 22, as per the decision of the state judge, the Deadline report stated. This comes after the Los Angeles County District Attorney filed a felony complaint against the middle-age son of James Handy's girlfriend.

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The same report suggests that DA Nathan Hochman's office said, "On or about June 3, 2026, in the County of Los Angeles, the crime of murder in violation of Penal Code section 187(a), a felony, was committed by Michael Ray Gledhill, who did unlawfully and with malice aforethought murder James Anthony Handy."

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Reportedly, Michael faces murder charges, which carry a sentence of 26 years to life for 44-year-old Gledhill if he is found guilty. Currently, he is behind bars on bail of $2.02 million.

All about James Handy

James Handy is a renowned American actor, best known for his roles in film and TV. He has been highly recognised for his screen presence in blockbusters, including Top Gun: Maverick (2022) and Jumanji (1995). His other credits include Arachnophobia and The Rocketeer.

Handy was a frequent guest star on hit crime and drama series, with roles spanning across NYPD Blue, Alias, Law & Order, Criminal Minds, ER, and The X-Files. He also appeared in David Hare’s Iraq War play Stuff Happens and produced/starred in the critically acclaimed film Street to Table.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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