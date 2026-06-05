/Christopher Nolan fans rejoice!Here’s exactly when you can grab tickets for The Odyssey in India

There is good news for fans of Christopher Nolan. On June 8, Indians will be among the first in the world to secure their tickets for Nolan’s next film, the highly anticipated film The Odyssey. The film’s advance booking starts on June 8 in India, a little over a month before its theatrical release on July 17 2026.

The film has been shot across the world using new IMAX film technology. It is the first feature film to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

About The Odyssey

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Written and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan, the film brings Homer's foundational epic to the screen in a way that has never been attempted before. The story of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home after the fall of Troy is brought to life by Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope, alongside Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.

Speaking about the opening of IMAX ticket bookings for The Odyssey in India, Denzil Dias, Vice President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery India, said, "The Odyssey is the first film in cinema history to be shot entirely on IMAX cameras, a milestone Christopher Nolan spent nearly twenty years working toward. On June 8, for the first time in India, Nolan fans will be amongst the first in the world to be able to book their favorite seats alongside their fellow Christopher Nolan fans around the world. For Nolan fans in India, this is a moment worth marking. For the first time, they book their seats alongside the rest of the world, for the first film in history made entirely on IMAX cameras."

Chaos in the US over booking of The Odyssey

Tickets for The Odyssey went on sale on June 4 in the US, but things went haywire almost immediately. The flood of buyers crashed the ticketing system. Websites like AMC, Fandango and Regal faced delays and malfunctions. Online queues stretched for hours even after technical glitches were fixed.

The high demand had other side effects as well. AConsequencereport says that by Thursday evening, resale websites like eBay were listing tickets for hundreds of dollars. One IMAX 70mm showing had a ticket listed for a whopping $1,500. Fifteen hundred dollars for one seat. Such is the demand for the film.