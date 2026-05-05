/Oppenheimer new trailer: Christopher Nolan unveils gritty, war-torn side of the epic

Christopher Nolan is building serious hype around his next film, The Odyssey, in the most gripping way. Set to hit theatres on July 17, the makers released the trailer on Monday, revealing more details about the movie.

This is Nolan’s first project since the blockbuster Oppenheimer, and he’s set to deliver another cinematic feast with the story of Greek hero Odysseus. Like many of his movies, this film is also packed with star power and headlined by Matt Damon, the movie stars Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Travis Scott and Robert Pattinson.

The Odyssey trailer

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The new clip takes viewers into the tragic, war-torn world of Odysseus and his long, arduous journey home to his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland), the only two people he holds on to in his memory.