/How Kim Kardashian’s futuristic Met Gala look came to life in an auto body shop

Kim Kardashian never fails to impress. The Met Gala, aka fashion’s biggest night, feels incomplete without the Kardashian-Jenner clan. This year, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner arrived in standout looks.

For the evening, Kim, as always, stepped out in a unique and shiny breastplate ensemble that instantly turned heads and captured attention. But what’s even more surprising is that the outfit wasn’t created in a high-end fashion atelier, but it was made at an auto body shop.

Initially, it was a full-body cast. But it was Kim, who needed to be in a body suit for a moment,

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DYK Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit was built in an auto body shop

For her 13th Met Gala, Kim chose to channel her inner superhero, stepping out in an outfit that gave off a futuristic, AI-inspired vibe.



Teaming up with creative director Nadia Lee Cohen, Whitaker Malem and British pop artist Allen Jones for this year's theme, “Fashion Is Art", the reality star carried the look in the best way.

Her futuristic ensemble featured a tangerine fibreglass breastplate that accentuated her curves, complete with sculpted details like pointed contours and a defined navel. She paired it with leather trail and matching beige heels.

Speaking about the Kim's look, Jones told Vogue that she has repurposed a cast from 1967 or 1968.

“I wanted something original—I didn’t want to cast my own body,” Jones shared before revealing that the outfit took three weeks from sourcing the fibreglass to painting the breastplate at an auto body shop.

Initially, it was a full-body cast. But it was Kim who needed to be in a body suit.

For the night and her look, she dyed her hair blonde and kept he makeup minimal. The business mogul, who is currently dating Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton, unexpectedly arrived solo. However, her dates for the night were her sisters and mother, Kris Jenner.