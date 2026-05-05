/It Ends With a Settlement: Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni finally resolve legal dispute

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have decided to put an end to their legal battle and go for an out-of-court settlement. The controversy which erupted in Decemeber 24 had Lively accusing It Ends With Us actor and director Baldoni of misconduct on the film sets and later running a smear campaign online against her. The pair worked together on the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 bestseller by the same name, which revolved around a couple dealing with domestic abuse.

Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s statement

On Monday, Lively and Baldoni issued a joint statement through their lawyers, hoping to end their legal dispute and the endless online discourse around it, once and for all. “Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind. The end product — the movie It Ends with Us — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life,” read the statement.

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“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognise concerns raised by Ms Lively deserved to be heard. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace,” the statement added.

It is interesting to note that the statement came a week before the two were set to go on trial in New York. Instead, they opted for an out-of-court settlement, and thus the said trial was no longer necessary.

What was the controversy about?

In December 2024, Lively sued Baldoni and his production house, Wayfarer Films, which co-produced It Ends With Us, with her. In her lawsuit, the actress alleged that during the filming, Baldoni made inappropriate comments about her appearance, violated physical boundaries while filming an intimate scene, and pushed for nudity, against her wishes, during a scene in which her character was giving birth.

She also claimed that Baldoni spoke inappropriately about his sex life, and sought to alter the film to include sex scenes that were not in the script and had not been agreed to. Her lawsuit accused producer Jamey Heath (CEO, Wayfarer Films) of watching her she was topless, despite having been asked to turn away.

In June last year, a Manhattan judge dismissed Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claims and stated that creative artists like Justin Baldoni “must have some amount of space to experiment within the bounds of an agreed script without fear of being held liable for sexual harassment”. However, he noted other claims made against the filmmaker, and suggested they go into trial, which was scheduled for May 18 2026.

In her lawsuit, Lively also alleged that in order to pre-emptively tackle her sexual harassment claims, Justin Baldoni and his studio hired publicists to turn the public against her and orchestrated a smear campaign against her online.

The lawsuit said the purpose was to “retaliate against Ms Lively by battering her image, harming her businesses, and causing her family severe emotional harm”.

Baldoni denied all the claims and counter-alleged that the actress had strategically manipulated his public image, partly by leveraging help from her famous friends, including actor-husband Ryan Reynolds and singer-best friend Taylor Swift.

Weeks after Blake Lively’s lawsuit, Justin Baldoni too filed a $400 million lawsuit against the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, claiming they designed a smear campaign against him. He also made allegations of defamation and extortion regarding the claims of sexual harassment against him. But the New York judge in June dismissed his countersuit.

What happens to the case now?

With both parties arriving at an out-of-court settlement, terms of which haven’t been disclosed by either, the May 18 trial is likely to not proceed. Their statement also reflects that both parties now want end their row and move on. The lawsuit affected both their reputations, with some alleging Blake of manufacturing the entire smear campaign, while others calling out Justin for championing himself as a feminist earlier.

Before directing It Ends With Us, Justin has penned two feminist books — Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity (2021) and Boys Will Be Human: A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be (2022).