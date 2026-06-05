/New Friday OTT releases (June 5, 2026): Patriot, Gullak, Office Romance- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

OTT releases this Friday offer a variety of new titles, including action thrillers, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas, and more for audiences. Scroll down to look at the curated list and plan the upcoming week accordingly.
As June 2026 heads toward its first weekend, OTT platforms are expanding their catalogue by adding several new titles for their subscribers. Whether you are in the mood for light-hearted comedy or an action thriller, these Friday releases have something for every genre lover.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Season five of the critically praised series continues the slice-of-life journey of the middle-class Mishra family as they navigate their lives through changing times, new responsibilities, and deeper emotional growth.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Malayalam-language science fiction action thriller follows Dr Daniel James (Mammootty), a government scientific advisor who learns that a defence intelligence program is being weaponised by politicians and corporate leaders to illegally spy on civilians.
Where to watch: Netflix
The workplace comedy show features Jennifer Lopez as a strict CEO, Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower, a newly hired corporate lawyer. Despite a strict anti-fraternisation policy, the two colleagues fall for each other, leading to a secret, high-stakes affair.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a comedy-drama series that stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey. The narrative follows an ambitious young man situated in Haridwar who gets swept up in a get-rich-quick pyramid marketing business, ultimately facing the dark, high-stakes consequences of unforeseen greed.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Featuring Karisma Kapoor, the investigation thriller follows the life story of Rita Brown, a struggling police officer who teams up with a widower cop (Surya Sharma) to track down a serial killer.
Where to watch: Netflix
The South Korean action-thriller K-drama continues from the Educational Rights Protection Agency (ERPA), a government task force that is sent into dysfunctional schools to tackle extreme cases of bullying and corruption.