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  • /New Friday OTT releases (June 5, 2026): Patriot, Gullak, Office Romance- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

New Friday OTT releases (June 5, 2026): Patriot, Gullak, Office Romance- 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 05, 2026, 07:22 IST | Updated: Jun 05, 2026, 07:22 IST

OTT releases this Friday offer a variety of new titles, including action thrillers, light-hearted comedies, romantic dramas, and more for audiences. Scroll down to look at the curated list and plan the upcoming week accordingly.

New Friday OTT releases (June 5, 2026)
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New Friday OTT releases (June 5, 2026)

As June 2026 heads toward its first weekend, OTT platforms are expanding their catalogue by adding several new titles for their subscribers. Whether you are in the mood for light-hearted comedy or an action thriller, these Friday releases have something for every genre lover.

Gullak Season 5
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Gullak Season 5

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Season five of the critically praised series continues the slice-of-life journey of the middle-class Mishra family as they navigate their lives through changing times, new responsibilities, and deeper emotional growth.

Patriot
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Patriot

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Malayalam-language science fiction action thriller follows Dr Daniel James (Mammootty), a government scientific advisor who learns that a defence intelligence program is being weaponised by politicians and corporate leaders to illegally spy on civilians.

Office Romance
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Office Romance

Where to watch: Netflix

The workplace comedy show features Jennifer Lopez as a strict CEO, Jackie Cruz and Brett Goldstein as Daniel Blanchflower, a newly hired corporate lawyer. Despite a strict anti-fraternisation policy, the two colleagues fall for each other, leading to a secret, high-stakes affair.

The Pyramid Scheme
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The Pyramid Scheme

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is a comedy-drama series that stars Paramvir Singh Cheema and Ranvir Shorey. The narrative follows an ambitious young man situated in Haridwar who gets swept up in a get-rich-quick pyramid marketing business, ultimately facing the dark, high-stakes consequences of unforeseen greed.

Brown
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Brown

Where to watch: ZEE5

Featuring Karisma Kapoor, the investigation thriller follows the life story of Rita Brown, a struggling police officer who teams up with a widower cop (Surya Sharma) to track down a serial killer.

Teach you a Lesson
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Teach you a Lesson

Where to watch: Netflix

The South Korean action-thriller K-drama continues from the Educational Rights Protection Agency (ERPA), a government task force that is sent into dysfunctional schools to tackle extreme cases of bullying and corruption.

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