/'Let’s go to France, no riots, no revolutions': Trump mocks France protests, Vance blames it on immigration

US President Donald Trump mocked the protests in France, saying that the country was an ideal destination for revolutions as thousands of protesters clashed with police over the rising cost of living. Widespread looting and fires were reported from several parts of the country.

“Let’s go to France? It’s a lovely place. No riots, no revolutions. You know, France seems to be so damn good for revolutions. It’s unbelievable. Let’s go to France and join the revolution," Donald Trump said, mocking the current situation in the European country.

While US Vice President JD Vance put the blame of the current situation in France on immigration.

"Western liberals imported the third world into France and other countries in the name of diversity and compassion. They ignored fundamental questions of assimilation and compatibility," he wrote on X while sharing the image of the city hall in Limoges on fire.

"They were told it would lead to this and they didn't listen. I pray that France, a beautiful country of amazing people, will stop this madness before more of its landmarks burn," Vance further wrote.

He also warned Americans saying, "And I hope Americans are paying attention. This is the future congressional Democrats seek for your country."

France violence

At least 400 people were arrested, and fires and looting hit several cities on Saturday as mass protests over the cost of living, joined by students, swept France, drawing an estimated 550,000 demonstrators. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu blamed "ultra-left" groups for organising the violence.