'A Quiet Place' spinoff in works after horror-thriller stunned fans with concept

Loved ‘A Quiet Place’? The horror-drama is now getting a spinoff and John Krasinski who was involved with the pilot is attached to the film.

The filmmaker behind ‘Mud’ and ‘Loving’, Jeff Nichols, will write and direct an untitled spinoff connected to the events in the hit Paramount horror film.

John Krasinski has come up with the idea and will produce via his Sunday Night banner along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller. He is also busy with the still-unreleased sequel.



‘A Quiet Place’ was set in a post-apocalyptic world in which creatures with heightened hearing used sound to devour humankind. The movie followed a family trying their best to stay silent and stay alive. The picture proved to be a cultural phenomenon.

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ is scheduled to open March 20, 2020, but the release was postponed several times due to theater closures and coronavirus lockdowns. It is now scheduled for release now on April 23, 2021.

