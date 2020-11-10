Watch: Nick Jonas and brothers make a cameo in new Netflix show 'Dash & Lily'

It’s the holiday season and Netflix is out with its new series titled ‘Dash & Lily’.

The highlight of the show is the boy band Jonas Brothers as they appear in the final episode of the series during a concert that the character Dash (played by Austin Abrams) attends on New Year’s Eve.

Watch the cameo appearance here:

Nick Jonas has produced the project under his new shingle ‘Image 32’ with Shawn Levy and his company 21 Laps Entertainment.

Speaking about it to EW, Jonas said, "One of the things I was most thrilled about [was] the fact that my brothers and I had released a Christmas song last year around the time we were shooting the show, which made it a perfect synergy. Shawn came to our show at the Hollywood Bowl. I told him about this track and [we were] generally talking about the overall tone and feel of the [show's] music."

‘Dash & Lily’ boasts a festive soundtrack, ranging from Christmas chestnuts by Nat King Cole to more modern classics by the likes of Kelly Clarkson.

‘Dash & Lily’ premieres on Netflix on November 10.

