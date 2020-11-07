Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey & other actors who've been replaced from a project after serious allegations

Louis C.K

Renowned comedian, actor and producer Louis C.K. gained the headlines after five women accused him of lewd acts and sexual misconduct. However, in the wake of the allegation, the comedian was replaced as the voice of 'Secret Life of Pets' character Max in the film's sequel and his Netflix was also scrapped as well.

By acknowledging the reports, CK said ''these stories are true. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.''.

