Johnny Depp, Kevin Spacey & other actors who've been replaced from a project after serious allegations
Getting involved in any type of scandal always cost big to the stars. Here we bring you the list of actors who have been replaced in the films or TV project after their name got involved in bigger controversies and legal cases.
Johnny Depp lost his libel battle with a British tabloid which labelled him a “wife-beater” after a High Court judge ruled that the paper’s allegations were “substantially true”. By responding to the courts order, the actor was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' movie franchise.
Depp shared the news with the world, by writing on Instagram, he said that AT&T Inc's Warner Bros movie studio had asked him to leave his role as villain Gellert Grindelwald. "I have respected and agreed to that request," he said. Warner Bros said in a statement that Depp "will depart the `Fantastic Beasts` franchise," and that his role would be recast.
Chris D'Elia
Comedian Chris D’Elia has been dropped from Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie movie 'Army of the Dead' in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct. D'Elia was recently accused of sexual misconduct involving a number of underage girls, although he denied all the allegations. Tig Notaro replaced D'Elia in the movie.
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass from 'Gossip Girl' was replaced in BBC's 'Ordeal By Innocence' after sexual misconduct accusations. He has been accused of sexual assault by three women, although he denied all the allegations. By responding to the allegation, Westwick, wrote on Twitter: ''I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.''
Kevin Spacey
The Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey lost his popular drama 'House of Cards' and many other shows that he was going to lead in the future after a number of allegations of sexual misconduct come against the actor.
Louis C.K
Renowned comedian, actor and producer Louis C.K. gained the headlines after five women accused him of lewd acts and sexual misconduct. However, in the wake of the allegation, the comedian was replaced as the voice of 'Secret Life of Pets' character Max in the film's sequel and his Netflix was also scrapped as well.
By acknowledging the reports, CK said ''these stories are true. I have been remorseful of my actions. And I’ve tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I’m aware of the extent of the impact of my actions.''.
Jeffrey Tambor
Jeffrey Tambor as the voice of Boomer the Bear in the animated movie 'Wonder Park was replaced months after the Emmy-winning star was accused of harassment.
Kian Lawly
Kian Lawley was fired from Black Lives Matter-themed drama 'The Hate U Give' for using racial slurs. The video of Kian was surfaced, in which he can seen making racist remarks.