/Russia’s Lavrov backs India’s permanent seat at UN Security Council at UNGA, slams West

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday (Sep 26) backed India’s candidature for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council while rejecting any additional seats being allocated to Western countries. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov slammed Germany and Japan, but supported broader representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the UN.

Proposing reforms to the UNSC, Lavrov said, “UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional permanent seats being allocated to Western countries, especially Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism,” he said.

“We are in favour of broadening representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America. We support Brazil and India’s candidature for permanent seats,” the Russian foreign minister said, adding that “at the same time we must satisfy the interests of the African continent.”

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This comes as India continues to advocate for a more representative UN system, with greater participation from developing countries in global decision-making.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Lavrov also said the Global South and East were taking greater responsibility for their respective regions, while criticising what he described as attempts by Western countries to preserve their longstanding privileges.

“The Western minority, which dominated for 500 years thanks to others’ resources, continues to try to maintain its privileges and impose its own rules on everyone else,” he said.

Lavrov also cited Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said had warned that “the dictatorship of one hegemon is spiraling out of control – it’s dangerous for everyone else”.