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Russia’s Lavrov backs India’s permanent seat at UN Security Council at UNGA, slams West

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 23:04 IST | Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 23:57 IST
Russia’s Lavrov backs India’s permanent seat at UN Security Council at UNGA, slams West

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York on September 26, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Russia’s Lavrov backs India and Brazil for permanent UNSC seats, rejects new Western permanent members, and calls for greater representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the UN.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday (Sep 26) backed India’s candidature for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council while rejecting any additional seats being allocated to Western countries. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, Lavrov slammed Germany and Japan, but supported broader representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the UN.

Proposing reforms to the UNSC, Lavrov said, “UN Security Council reform cannot involve any additional permanent seats being allocated to Western countries, especially Germany and Japan, who are now on the path to militarism,” he said.

“We are in favour of broadening representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America. We support Brazil and India’s candidature for permanent seats,” the Russian foreign minister said, adding that “at the same time we must satisfy the interests of the African continent.”

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This comes as India continues to advocate for a more representative UN system, with greater participation from developing countries in global decision-making.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Lavrov also said the Global South and East were taking greater responsibility for their respective regions, while criticising what he described as attempts by Western countries to preserve their longstanding privileges.

“The Western minority, which dominated for 500 years thanks to others’ resources, continues to try to maintain its privileges and impose its own rules on everyone else,” he said.

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Lavrov also cited Russian President Vladimir Putin, who he said had warned that “the dictatorship of one hegemon is spiraling out of control – it’s dangerous for everyone else”.

Lavrov also criticised Western policies on Ukraine and accused the US and European countries of undermining peace efforts. He said Washington had “destroyed the European security system” and accused the West of supplying weapons to Kyiv.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 3 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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