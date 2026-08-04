/Khushbu Sundar criticises Udhayanidhi Stalin's ‘crass’ speech, demands public apology to Trisha Krishnan

Opposition leader of Tamil Nadu Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin, sparked controversy for making double-meaning remarks about actress Trisha Krishnan during a public event on Monday. The comment drew widespread criticism and eventually led to his detention on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, actress and politician Khushbu Sundar strongly reacted to the incident, calling it a "crass" speech, and demanded a public apology for Trisha Krishnan.

Khushbu Sundar slams Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment

On Tuesday, August 4, Khushbu Sundar posted a picture of a goddess on Instagram with the text, "The Deity does not test the weak - she refines the chosen." In her caption, she slammed Udhayanidhi for his comment while writing, “Heard #Udhayanidhi Stalin's speech. It was crass, cheap and deeply derogatory, reflecting the very political culture he seems eager to inherit.”

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Also Read: Tamil Nadu leader Udhayanidhi Stalin draws severe backlash over derogatory remark against Trisha

She further added, “If those with such a mindset aspire to lead a political party and one day govern the state, then God help us. What else can one expect from people who treat abusing, degrading, and insulting women as a form of political theatre, basking in the applause, whistles, and laughter of their loyal supporters? And who will know this better than me?”

Sundar further cautioned Udhayanidhi that normalising such remarks could set a dangerous precedent. "Public discourse must have boundaries, regardless of political differences. Women need to be respected and not treated as a pawn to play to your whims and fancies,” she further wrote.

Khushbu Sundar compared Udhayanidhi's performance, vision, and leadership to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, saying, “When you know you cannot match the performance, vision or leadership of your political opponent, resorting to personal insults and vulgarity becomes the easiest escape.”

Taking a dig at the father-son controversy, Sundar said, “#UdhayanidhiStalin and his father #MKStalin have faced their share of controversies over the years, but that should never become the standard for public life.”

She ended her note by demanding a public apology for Trisha, “The Leader of the Opposition owes #Trisha an unconditional public apology for insulting her on a public platform. Let's see if he can own up to his words and has the courage and decency to apologise?”

Udhayanidhi Stalin's double-meaning remark against Trisha

Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Udhayanidhi Stalin, faced widespread backlash on August 3 (Monday) after making an offensive remark targeting popular Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan.

While addressing a protest gathering over the Cauvery dispute in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi took a swipe at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, alleging that Tamil Nadu had not received a single drop of Cauvery water while the CM remained unconcerned.

The rally took a controversial turn when someone in the crowd chanted, “Trisha, Trisha.” Udhayanidhi took a moment, smirked and responded with an offensive double entendre, a remark that has since sparked severe political backlash.