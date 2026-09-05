/Operation Ganga: Mohanal's L367 receives official title; Arjun Rampal joins cast

The makers of Mohanlal’s upcoming film with director Vishnu Mohan have finally announced its official title. Earlier referred to as L367, the film is now called Operation Ganga. The title was unveiled alongside the ambitious project's first poster.

What the film is about

The film draws inspiration from India’s evacuation mission of Operation Ganga, which was launched in 2022 to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. A significant number of those evacuated were students who found themselves caught amid the escalating conflict.

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The film is expected to focus on the challenges surrounding the evacuation and returning them to safety. The makers describe the project as an account of one of India’s most challenging operations carried out across international borders.

Mohanlal leads an ensemble cast

The tagline reads, 'A Nation’s Promise', and is being mounted as a large-scale production by Sree Gokulam Movies. Gokulam Gopalan is producing the film, with Baiju Gopalan and V. C. Praveen serving as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.

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Alongside Mohanlal, the cast also features Arjun Rampal, Adil Hussain, Bhagyashri Borse and Parthiban in the key roles.

The film has already commenced shooting in Georgia, while Mohanlal is expected to join the team soon. The production is planned as an approximately 180-day shoot, with filming scheduled across Poland, Georgia, Kazakhstan and several Indian locations, including Delhi, Dehradun and Kochi.

Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, who worked as cinematographer on Pushpa and Pushpa 2, is handling the camera. Production design is being overseen by Rajeevan, whose previous credits include GOAT, Meiyazhagan, Amaran and Kathanar.