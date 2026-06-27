/Mohanlal steals hearts grooving to Dhanush's Megham Karukatha with Sania Iyappan at Germany event | Watch

Veteran actor Mohanlal is creating buzz not for his charm but with his dance moves this time. The Malayalam actor was seen grooving alongside actress Sania Iayappan to Dhanush's hit film Thiruchitrambalam, which has gone viral on social media, with fans affectionately calling him "Pookie" and praising his effortless energy and charisma.

Viral clip of Mohanlal and Sania dancing to Dhanush's hit track

An event named The Complete Actor: Mohanlal Live in Germany-Beyond the Screen was held on June 26 at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany. The Indian night show at the venue included music, dance, and a comedy skit by over 150 artists. The landmark event was headlined by the legendary actor Mohanlal, alongside a massive roster of South Indian film and music celebrities.

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Other celebrities included KS Chitra, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Kalabhavan Shajoh, Anju Joseph and Vidhu Pratap, among others.

One of the best highlights of the star-studded event was Mohanlal's energetic performance with Saniya Iyappan to Megham Karukatha from Dhanush and Nithya Menen's Thiruchitrambalam. Several clips from the event have gone viral.

Mohanlal's upcoming projects

On the work front, Mohanlal will next be seen in Athimanoharam, one of the highly anticipated Malayalam movies. Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also star Meera Jasmine.

This upcoming project marks the reunion of the duo, director Tharun Moorthy and Mohanlal, following the blockbuster of 2025 film Thudarum. It is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, as a major Christmas release.