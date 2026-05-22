/Mohanlal’s iconic thriller Drishyam gets Indonesian adaptation- Details inside

The Malayalam film Drishyam has exploded into a global phenomenon. The cat-and-mouse chase narrative with an emotional core has sparked widespread demand and remakes in several countries, including South Korea, China and Spain. In the latest addition, the Indonesian adaptation of the thriller will be released in theatres.

Indonesian adaptation of Drishyam

Real-life couple Vino G Bastian and Marsha Timothy will reportedly be seen as on-screen rivals in the remake of Drishyam titled Ayah, Aku Mau Cerita. Bastian will be playing the role of a protective father caught in a high-stakes struggle to shield his family, while Timothy will be portraying the role of a police official relentlessly pursuing him.

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The project is written and directed by Danial Rifki, whose credits include “Dendam Malam Kelam” (“Vengeance in the Dreary Night”). Rifki helms the first Indonesian adaptation of a Malayalam-language film. The supporting cast includes Niken Anjani, Ziva Magnolya, Gunawan and Pritt Timothy.

This announcement comes amid the recent release of Drishyam 3. The Malayalam franchise will also be having a Sinhala remake. The Indonesian remake of Drishyam is scheduled to release on August 20 this year.

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All about Drishyam franchise

Drishyam is a critically acclaimed genre-defining crime thriller franchise that began in Malayalam and spawned several highly successful remakes across India and the globe. The story centres on a devoted, middle-class family man who uses his cinematic intelligence to protect his loved ones from the law following an accidental death.

Created by writer-director Jeethu Joseph, the franchise stars Mohanlal as the protagonist (Georgekutty) and Meena as his wife. The original Drishyam (2013) broke box office records and was followed by Drishyam 2 (2021) and Drishyam 3 (2026).