/Happy birthday, Nani! 7 best performances of the Natural Star on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs

Telugu actor Nani turned 42 on February 24. Known as Natural Star, he has carved a niche with his effortless acting. Born as Ghanta Naveen Babu, he began his career as an assistant director and built a fanbase with films like Jersey and Shyam Singha Roy. Here are seven must-watch films of Nani on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video
Released in 2019, this film is said to be one of the finest performances of Nani. This sports drama revolves around Arjun, a failed cricketer who returns to the game in his 30s to fulfill his son’s wish. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, this film earned the actor multiple awards and widespread acclaim.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, this movie hit theatres in 2021. It has Nani in a double role: a struggling filmmaker and a Bengali social reformer from a past life. Shyam Singha Roy seamlessly shifts between timelines, exploring themes of love, justice, and reincarnation.
Where to watch: ZEE5
This is an action-thriller that brings together suspense with emotional drama. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the 2016 film features Nani in a layered role with a dual-identity twist. Gentleman also stars Nivetha Thomas, Surbhi, and Srinivas Avasarala in key roles.
Where to watch: Netflix
With this film, Nani changed his boy-next-door image. Dasara showcases Nani in a rugged, massy avatar, and the movie was set in the coal mining belt of Telangana. The actor played the role of Dharani, a flawed, loyal man drawn into violence and betrayal. Released in 2023, it is directed by Srikanth Odela.
Where to watch: Netflix
This 2023 film is one of the most emotionally resonant films of the actor in recent years. Hi Nanna revolves around a single father and his daughter navigating love and loss. He plays the role of Viraj, who is haunted by secrets, yet is still deeply devoted to his child.
Where to watch: JioHotstar, Prime Video
This rom-com gave fans a glimpse of his impeccable comic timing. Nani plays the role of Lucky, a forgetful botanist trying to hide his memory issues from his love interest. Directed by Maruthi, the 2015 film still holds a special place in fans' hearts.
Where to watch: YouTube
Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, this musical romance was released in 2012. It showcases the journey of a couple from childhood friendship to adult love. Nani's role as Varun earned him the Nandi Award for Best Actor, and it remains one of his most beloved romantic roles.