/China storms: Strong winds fling woman into air, tornado plucks man from high-rise building

A tornado ripped through a high-rise building in China, sucking a man from his 12th-story apartment. The incident happened late Monday night in China’s Hubei province, where extremely powerful storms ravaged the region. Videos of the tornado are circulating on the internet, with people showing damage inside their homes. The 30-year-old man miraculously survived the raging tornado and is in the ICU. The tornado reached wind speeds of nearly 150 km per hour, almost the strength of hurricane-force winds.

Not only was the man swept into the tornado, but his house was also almost ripped apart. Cabinets fell off the walls and the sofa was flung away. Even heavy vehicles could not withstand the strength of the tornado, which threw semi-trucks as far as 100 feet. The violent storm ravaged more than 4,800 homes in Hubei. Tornadoes in Hubei are extremely rare, although China does witness a few of them occasionally. The last time one was reported in Hubei was in 2021.

Why did tornadoes hit Hubei?

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At least two tornadoes formed in the Hubei province. Citing the reason for them, meteorologists said that cold air from the north collided with warm air brought in by Typhoon Maysak in the south, resulting in the tornadoes. A video shows the strong winds lifting a woman into the air. Another piece of footage shows a man recording the tornado as it approaches him. He continues to film as things inside his home scatter around.

Typhoon Maysak and Super Typhoon Bavi



The severe storm is the result of Typhoon Maysak that swept the southern Chinese province of Guangxi over the weekend. Hubei is hundreds of kilometres away from this region, but it has still faced thunderstorms and a tornado linked to the typhoon. According to state media, at least 17 people have died, hundreds are injured, and tens of thousands have been evacuated.

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