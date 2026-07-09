/Never-before-seen footage exposes eerie interiors of Jeffrey Epstein's private island Little St. James | Watch

More than five years after Jeffrey Epstein's death, a newly surfaced video is giving the public one of its clearest looks yet inside Little Saint James, the private Caribbean island that became synonymous with the disgraced financier's sex trafficking empire.

The footage, which runs for more than 16 minutes, was filmed by Romanian artist Ion Nicola, who worked with Epstein between 2010 and 2019. The video, which was shared with Storyful by Nicola, captures large sections of the island that have rarely, if ever, been seen publicly.

Also read | Explosive Epstein files accuse Trump of raping a 13-year-old, murdering a newborn

What does the never-before-seen footage from Epstein island show?

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What makes the footage striking isn't just the luxury. It's the eerie normalcy. Manicured lawns stretch towards the sea. Winding roads cut through tropical vegetation. Sculptures dot the landscape. A pier extends into turquoise water while a floating trampoline bobs offshore. At first glance, it resembles an exclusive private resort.

Then the camera reaches the island's most infamous building.

Inside the mysterious 'temple'

The striped blue-and-white structure, often referred to online as Epstein's "temple" or "mosque," is shown in unusual detail.

Inside, the video shows an office overlooking the ocean, an Apple computer on the desk, bookshelves framed by ornate pillars, sculptures collected from different cultures and a striking mural covering much of the ceiling. A camera mounted on a tripod is also visible behind the desk. Watch a clip of the video shared by Storyful on X here:

According to previous New York Times reporting, Epstein personally instructed Nicola on aspects of the building's design. In one email, he even suggested “instead of allah, i thought j’s and e ‘s” (sic).

Why the footage is drawing attention now

The release comes months after US lawmakers published additional photographs from the island as part of renewed scrutiny surrounding the Epstein files.

Although investigators have previously documented the estate, the new footage offers a different perspective, revealing the layout of the island, including its oversized sundial, pool, landscaped gardens and secluded pathways.

Little Saint James, located in the US Virgin Islands, has long remained one of the most recognisable symbols of the Epstein case.

Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving underage girls. His death fuelled years of public speculation, while demands for greater transparency surrounding the investigation have continued.