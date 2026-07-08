/Watch | Trump's off-script 'Islamic Republic of Japan' remark sparks attention amid Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Iran as the "Islamic Republic of Japan" while speaking about a missile attack on a US aircraft carrier. The President claimed that the "Islamic Republic of Japan" had fired 111 missiles at the USS Abraham Lincoln and said every missile was intercepted.

“We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They shot our aircraft carrier (USS Abraham Lincoln) for over one hour, and every one of them was knocked down," the POTUS said.

His remarks appeared to confuse Japan with Iran while referring to an earlier incident involving Iranian forces and a US aircraft carrier.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Japan is a long-standing US ally and has not been involved in any military hostilities with Washington for nearly a century. The country is a constitutional monarchy and has a small Muslim population.

Trump says action against Iran will be swift

Trump made the comments at a time of renewed tensions with Iran after a ceasefire collapsed and the United States carried out military action against Iranian positions.

The US President also vowed to take further action against Iran. He described the country's leaders as "s*um" and said the United States could take control of Kharg Island and restore a blockade on Tehran's ports.

Later on Wednesday, Trump said he expected the latest military escalation with Iran to end quickly despite earlier declaring that the ceasefire was "over".

"I think anything that happens is going to be over very quickly and will only make it safer, including for oil... Anything that happens is going to happen very fast. We're not looking for long-term," he said at the end of a two-day NATO summit in Ankara.