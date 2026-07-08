/‘I’ve had a bit of luck, but…’: Trump claims Iran plotting to assassinate him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran was plotting to assassinate him and added that he was “on every single one of their list”. Accusing Tehran of seeking to target the US leadership, the president said, “They want to take out the US leader. I’m on every single one of their lists. So far, I’ve had a bit of luck, but maybe it won’t last. They’re evil and sick people, and we must get rid of this cancer,” Trump said.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Ankara, Trump said the United States’ memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran “is over” following a fresh wave of US strikes on Iran overnight.

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The remarks came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had carried out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Tuesday.

‘Frankly, I think we wasted a lot of time with them’

President Trump called the negotiators of Iran “scum” and said that he does not like them at all.

“I don’t like them at all. And frankly, I think we wasted a lot of time with them, I think we should just do our business,” Trump said in his first remarks after the US attacked 80 sites in Iran.

“They’re vicious, violent people... so far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Trump added.

Trump added that US representatives can continue negotiations, but he cast doubt on the outcome. “They can talk, but I think they’re wasting their time,” he said.

CENTCOM said they launched the strikes “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.” US forces said the strikes targeted Iranian air defence systems, radar installations and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iranian state media reported explosions in several locations, including Bandar Mahshahr, where a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed.

It also reported strikes on Bushehr, home to Iran’s nuclear power plant complex.

‘Kill Trump’ slogans, banners at Khamenei’s funeral

Calls for the killing of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reverberated through Tehran’s packed Grand Mosalla prayer complex.

Posters and graffiti at the Grand Mosalla also called for the assassination of Trump and Netanyahu, with similar slogans echoing the crowd.

Both Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, and Kuwait, home to US Army forces, issued missile alerts on Wednesday morning. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) later confirmed that it had targeted US military installations in both countries. Kuwaiti authorities said they intercepted two ballistic missiles and 13 drones launched by Iran. The country's Electricity Ministry added that several power lines were knocked out after being hit by falling missile debris.