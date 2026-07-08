/Trump says US may reinstate naval blockade, attack Iran’s oil, electric and water infrastructure

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the US might reinstate the naval blockade of Iran’s ports and associated vessels after saying the ceasefire between Tehran and Washington was “over” in his view and warning that more strikes were likely.

“We may put down the blockade, we may put it back, the blockade, and it’ll only be a blockade for Iran,” Trump said at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey.

“Anybody else can have whatever they want. Now, of course, they’ll drop some mines if they can, you know, if they can do it.”

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The United States had lifted its naval blockade as a part of the memorandum of understanding that Trump and his Iranian counterpart signed in mid-June.

The White House and US military said more than 140 ships were interdicted during the blockade. Central Command also denied media reports of multiple Iran-linked tankers managing to evade the restrictions.

‘May strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure, seize Kharg Island’

President Trump also threatened to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure and to seize Kharg Island, with its oil infrastructure, as his ceasefire with Tehran appeared to be in tatters.

Trump issued the threats after announcing that the US was preparing for a second night of strikes against Iran after Iranian attacks on American military sites in the Gulf.

The president said that if the US has to, then it will take out Iran’s electric plants and desalination plants. He said Tuesday’s strikes included attacks on Kharg Island but not its oil facilities.

“Maybe we’ll take over Kharg Island. We may take over Kharg Island. There’s not a thing they could do about it,” Trump said.

Intercepted aerial Iranian attacks targeting civilians: Bahrain

Bahrain said on Wednesday that it had intercepted several Iranian aerial attacks targeting civilians, as the US-Iran war flared up again dramatically.

The Bahraini armed forces said in a statement, “Iran continues its systematic hostile approach through its wrongful attacks using missiles and drones targeting civilians in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

It added that the military had confronted, intercepted, and destroyed a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks, and urged people to “avoid approaching or touching any foreign or suspicious objects resulting from the remnants of the Iranian attack.”

The statement did not say whether anyone had been hurt or killed in the Iranian strikes.