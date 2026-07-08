/‘Exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions’: India urges US, Iran to ensure ‘uninterrupted flow of energy’

India expressed its deep concern on Wednesday over the renewed escalation in West Asia, and urged the United States and Iran to exercise restraint, return to dialogue and ensure the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce as fresh hostilities threatened to further destabilise the region.

The statement came hours after fresh military exchanges between the US and Iran heightened fears that the fragile truce between the two countries could give way to a wider regional conflict.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that the latest attacks and rising tensions after fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region, risked undermining regional peace, security and stability.

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“India is deeply concerned over the recent attacks and escalation of tensions in West Asia, which have followed fresh targeting of commercial shipping transiting international waterways in the region,” the MEA said.

“These developments risk undermining regional peace, security and stability,” it said.

Calling for immediate de-escalation, India urged all sides to exercise restraint, protect civilians and avoid any action that could further escalate the conflict.

“India calls upon all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians as well as the uninterrupted flow of energy supplies and commerce,” the ministry said further in the statement.

The MEA also stressed that diplomacy remained the only viable path to resolving the crisis.

“We urge the parties to return to dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict,” it said.

Three commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz came under attack within 24 hours on Monday. The incidents included attacks on a Qatari LNG carrier, a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker and another commercial vessel that sustained structural damage after being struck by an unidentified projectile.

The attacks were followed by a major military response from the United States, which launched strikes on more than 80 Iranian military targets, including air defence systems, coastal radar installations, command-and-control centres and dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) naval assets.

Reports also claimed that an Indian oil tanker was turned back after attempting to use the Omani corridor, underscoring the growing uncertainty surrounding navigation through the strategic waterway.

India imports a substantial portion of its crude oil from the Gulf and relies heavily on the Strait of Hormuz for energy shipments, and hence, the developments have heightened concerns over energy security, trade flows and the safety of Indian commercial interests in the region.