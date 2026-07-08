/Ditch diamonds, It’s rare Madagascar ruby: 256 hours to craft - Aamir Khan’s ring for Gauri is royalty

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt had a close-knit wedding at his Pali Hill residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on July 6, in the presence of family members and close friends from the industry. Days after the couple got hitched, details of Gauri’s wedding ring have garnered attention.

In recent years, huge diamond rings have been in trend. But Gauri’s ring stands out. It’s a Madagascar ruby ring, rarer than 1 in a million.

Aamir Khan’s wedding ring for Gauri Spratt

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Three days after Khan and Gauri solemnised their union, the internet is now talking about Gauri’s wedding ring, gifted by Aamir.

Crafted by the brand Qween, Gauri’s ring is anything but usual. A lot of hard work went into finding that ruby. The design screams royalty; it took 3 months to source the ruby and 256 hours by artisans to craft it. Did you know that?

The description of the ring is as follows, ''that a cabochon-cut natural ruby polished into a smooth, domed surface rather than faceted. And it's held by a scalloped gold gallery that peaks into points around the stone, echoing the shape of an actual crown, then drops into a band of fine milgrain beading, the

kind of hand-finished detailing that historically marked coronation and heirloom jewellery,'' reads the press release.

Sharing details on the ring, co-founder and CEO of Qween, Amit Kumar, told Hindustan Times that the ruby is rarer than one in a million.

“It took more than three months to source the ruby, taking 256 hours by karigars and 131 pairs of skilled hands. This is a Madagascar ruby, which is rarer than one in a million. The wedding ring is designed to look, quite literally, like royalty,” Kumar said.

Sourced from Madagascar, the ruby belongs to an exceptional category of natural stones, with less than 0.1% of rubies achieving this level of quality.

Notably, this is not the first stone ring that Aamir has bought for his now-wife. Earlier, she was spotted wearing an aquamarine ring, and the stone was from Brazil.

Aamir and Gauri's Sabyasachi look