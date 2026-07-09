/Indian Railways invites criticism over 'Honeymoon coach' debacle, netizens question civic sense - 'Stupidity at its peak'

A viral video showing a First AC cabin on the Nandigram Express decorated with flowers and rose petals has led to the suspension of a staff member of the South Central Railway. A couple hired a decorator online to set up the coupe for them. The unauthorised entry has been termed a serious security lapse. The decorator got on the "honeymoon coach" at the Jalna station. South Central Railway said in a statement on X, "A couple travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on 6th July, 2026 had privately engaged a decorator online to decorate their 1st AC coupe. The decorator's entry into the coach at Jalna station was unauthorised and is viewed as a serious lapse."

The Chief Ticket Inspector, Girish Kumar, on duty, has been suspended, and a case against the decorator under the Railway Act has been registered. The action was taken after the video of the decorated coupe on Train No. 11002 went viral on social media. The coupe can be seen decorated with heart-shaped ornaments, red-and-white balloons, flowers and rose petals. The folded upper berth had an "I Love You" message. This led to it being dubbed the "honeymoon coach".

Reacting to the story, netizens questioned the couple's civic sense. “Indians stupidity at it's peak, train is public property and people have no civic sense. Couple and decorator shall be penalised,” a user wrote.

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