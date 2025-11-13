Hyderabad's Biryani to Telugu: Highlights from Priyanka Chopra's AskPCJ session

Priyanka Chopra is set to come back to Indian screens with SS Rajamouli's film, GlobeTrotter, also known as SSMB 29. On Wednesday (Nov 12), the first look of the actress from the movie was released, and it's mind-blowing.

Ahead of the poster release, the actress held a Q&A session on X, during which she discussed her comeback to Indian cinema, working with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli, and much more.

Highlights from Priyanka Chopra's #AskPCJ session

Ahead of the grand launch event in Hyderabad on Saturday (Nov 10), Priyanka interacted with her fans as she answered several of their questions.

A user asked Priyank, "How are you finding the Telugu film industry so far? Have you tasted the amazing biryani yet?"

To this, the Quantico actress replied, "It's still early days for me on the movie, but it's been adiri poyindi (amazing)! Also, the biryani is the best in the world in Hyderabad."

Another user asked about Priyanka's experience in working in Telugu language.

''How has the experience been delivering lines in Telugu? What's been the most fun or challenging part of it? #AskPCJ'' another user asked.

Replying to this, the actress said that Telugu is not her first language, but Rajamouli had been helpful.

''It’s obviously not my first language but @ssrajamouli sir has been so helpful. I will be able to deliver my Telugu lines and live up to your expectations @UrsTrulyTalha,'' she said.

Another fan had a question about Priyanka's daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Ever since the actress started working on the film, she has been giving sneak peeks of travelling alongside her little angel, Malti.

“Priyanka, when you’re shooting for a film, do you usually bring your family along to the sets, or do you prefer to go alone and focus completely on work?

Especially for this #GlobeTrotterSets.''

To this, the actress said that her daughter Malti had the best time with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara.

''My daughter has been to set in Hyderabad and she had the best time with @urstrulyMahesh and Namrata’s beautiful daughter Sitara and went to

@ssrajamouli's farm and met a calf. Her favorite memory @ssk1122.''

Priyanka Chopra's first look from SS Rajamouli’s Globetrotter

On Wednesday (Nov 11), Chopra shared the first look of her character, Mandakini. In the first poster, the actress is donning a saree and holding a gun in her hands.