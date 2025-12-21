Google Preferred
Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Dec 21, 2025, 13:40 IST
Toxic: Kiara Advani's first look as Nadia unveiled from Yash starrer

Kiara Advani in Toxic Photograph: (Instagram)

Story highlights

The makers of Toxic dropped the first look of Kiara Advani, in which she will be playing the role of Nadia. The film will star Yash in the lead role. Read to know more. 

Fans who have been eagerly waiting for a tiny bit of an update on Yash's highly anticipated project, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, have been majorly surprised by the makers. The first look of Kiara Advani in the role of Nadia has been dropped, much to the excitement of fans. Let's delve in to know more.

First look of Kiara Advani in Toxic; netizens' reaction

Taking to social media platforms, the makers of Toxic unveiled the first look of actress Kiara Advani in the role of Nadia. The visual showcases her evolving filmography and signals a difference from her previous roles.

Soon after the visual was shared, netizens shared their views. One user wrote, "The first look is intriguing, the release timing is smart, and Yash returning after KGF 2 makes this one unmissable. Toxic already feels like a pan-world event in the making." Another user wrote, "Much-awaited." “This duo is exciting and a treat to watch,” wrote the third user.

All About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups

Helmed by Geetu Mohan, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under their respective banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The cinematography is handled by Rajeev Ravi. Ravi Basrur is composing the background score, while reports suggest that Anirudh Ravichander may compose the songs.

The film was officially announced in December 2023 under the tentative title Yash 19, as it is the 19th film of Yash as a leading actor, with the official title revealed a few days later. Principal photography commenced in August 2024 in Bengaluru.

The film was simultaneously shot in Kannada and English and is scheduled for release in six languages on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. The film was initially scheduled to release theatrically on 10 April 2025. However, the release was postponed due to multiple production delays.

