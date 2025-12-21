/World Saree Day 2025: From Banarasi to Kanjeevaram, 7 timeless sarees from different regions of India

December 21 is celebrated as World Saree Day every year. In India, it not only showcases tradition but is also a symbol of craftsmanship. The term "saree" comes from the Sanskrit word sareeka, which means a piece of cloth. It has a history of 3,000 years, and changes with region and culture. On World Saree Day 2025, let's take a look at seven popular sarees from different Indian states.