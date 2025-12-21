/Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Babli Bouncer to Do You Wanna Partner- 7 movies and shows of the actress on JioHotstar, Prime Video and more

Tamannaah Bhatia turned 36 this year. The actress is renowned for her versatile and dynamic on-screen persona. With multiple blockbuster hits, the actress has surely carved a remarkable acting career for herself from Tollywood to Bollywood. Look at the seven must-watch movies of Bhatia.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Babli Tanwar. She decides to leave her small town and shift to a city in search of a settled and well-paying job. Babli gets a job as a bouncer in a club. She faced struggles in the job, but her abilities and power helped her to stand out among the others.
Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the show stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as Shikha Roy Chowdhury and Anahita Makujina, respectively. The two friends plan to open up their start-up business in a male-dominated industry and decide to take their friendship and partnership to the next level.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Tamannaah Bhatia stars as Bhairavi in the Telugu-language supernatural thriller film. It follows the return of the evil spirit of serial killer Tirupati to a village. He came with a motive to haunt his wife, Radha, played by Hebah Patel. In search of help, she calls upon her Aghori sister, Bhairavi, to fight against the ghost.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The actress portrays the role of Raashi in the movie, which revolves around Vedaa (Sharvari Wagh), a victim of caste discrimination. During a visit to the village, Major Abhimanyu Kanwar (John Abraham) sees the potential in Vedaa and decides to secretly train her in boxing and help her seek justice for the murder of her siblings.
Where to watch: Netflix
Bhatia acts as Shanti in the romantic fantasy drama. The story focuses on Vijay (Vijay Varma), who met with an accident. During a repair of his car, he went to a coffee shop and followed a sound, which took him to a house where he saw a lady in a red saree named Shanti. Seeking to approach her, a shocking turn comes in the story.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
SS Rajamouli's directorial revolves around Shivudu (Prabhas), a fearless and adventurous man, who falls in love with a girl named Avantika (Tamannaah Bhatia). She portrays a warrior from a rebel tribe who is tasked with rescuing Devasena, the princess of the Kuntala Kingdom. The blockbuster film was released in two parts.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Tamannaah Bhatia plays Saakshi in the fun-loving movie. It centres on Akhil, played by Akshay Kumar, who comes to know that his real father is a rich diamond merchant and has just passed away. He discovers that a dog named Entertainment has captured all the wealth and tries to steal it from him.