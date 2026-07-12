/Wimbledon 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite 23 years after their Andaaz debut

After conquering the beauty pageant stage in 2000 and making a memorable Bollywood debut together in the 2003 romantic drama film Andaaz, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta took fans on a nostalgic trip. Two years later, the former beauty queens reunited at Wimbledon 2026, turning heads with their stunning appearance and proving their longtime friendship. Their reunion quickly became one of the most talked-about moments among the Indian fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta at Wimbledon 2026

On July 11 (Saturday), Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Lara Dutta from the Wimbledon Championships on her Instagram story. Standing together, with Chopra wrapping an arm around Dutta, the two smiled for the camera. Chopra captioned the photo, “So good to see my girl, @larabhupathi.”

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Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

What did Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta wear at Wimbledon 2026?

The two former beauty queens reunited at the All England Club. In keeping with Wimbledon’s iconic dress code, Priyanka Chopra wore an elegant, sleeveless white halter-neck dress with petal-inspired detailing at the neckline. Lara Dutta opted for a navy blue dress, which she paired with a flowing white shrug and a wide-brimmed white hat.

About their Bollywood debut movie – Andaaz

The two acclaimed lead actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, made their Bollywood debuts together in the 2003 romantic drama Andaaz, in which they both starred opposite Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film portrays them as Kajal Singhania and Jiya Singhania. The narrative focuses on Raj (Akshay Kumar), who is secretly in love with his childhood friend Kajal (Dutta). When she marries a wealthy businessman named Karan, Raj eventually agrees to marry Jiya (Chopra), only to be shocked when he discovers that she is Kajal’s widowed sister-in-law.