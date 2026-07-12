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Wimbledon 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite 23 years after their Andaaz debut

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 12, 2026, 14:12 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 14:12 IST
Wimbledon 2026: Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunite 23 years after their Andaaz debut

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta at Wimbledon 2026 Photograph: (Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)

Story highlights

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunited at Wimbledon 2026, sending their fans on a nostalgic trip. The two highly celebrated Bollywood actresses won beauty pageants the same year and co-starred in the 2003 romantic thriller Andaaz.

After conquering the beauty pageant stage in 2000 and making a memorable Bollywood debut together in the 2003 romantic drama film Andaaz, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta took fans on a nostalgic trip. Two years later, the former beauty queens reunited at Wimbledon 2026, turning heads with their stunning appearance and proving their longtime friendship. Their reunion quickly became one of the most talked-about moments among the Indian fans.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta at Wimbledon 2026

On July 11 (Saturday), Priyanka Chopra shared a photo with Lara Dutta from the Wimbledon Championships on her Instagram story. Standing together, with Chopra wrapping an arm around Dutta, the two smiled for the camera. Chopra captioned the photo, “So good to see my girl, @larabhupathi.”

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Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story Photograph: (Instagram)

What did Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta wear at Wimbledon 2026?

The two former beauty queens reunited at the All England Club. In keeping with Wimbledon’s iconic dress code, Priyanka Chopra wore an elegant, sleeveless white halter-neck dress with petal-inspired detailing at the neckline. Lara Dutta opted for a navy blue dress, which she paired with a flowing white shrug and a wide-brimmed white hat.

About their Bollywood debut movie – Andaaz

The two acclaimed lead actresses, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta, made their Bollywood debuts together in the 2003 romantic drama Andaaz, in which they both starred opposite Akshay Kumar.

Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film portrays them as Kajal Singhania and Jiya Singhania. The narrative focuses on Raj (Akshay Kumar), who is secretly in love with his childhood friend Kajal (Dutta). When she marries a wealthy businessman named Karan, Raj eventually agrees to marry Jiya (Chopra), only to be shocked when he discovers that she is Kajal’s widowed sister-in-law.

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As of 2026, Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's grand-scale thriller, Varanasi. Meanwhile, Lara Dutta is set to appear in Nitesh Tiwari's mythological saga, Ramayana, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and more.

About the Author

Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav

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Vanshika Raghav

Vanshika Raghav is an entertainment journalist specializing in celebrity news, trending pop culture, and SEO-driven content, she turns viral moments into scroll-stopping stories. F...Read More

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