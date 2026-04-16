/Lara Dutta’s birthday special: A look at her journey from Miss Universe 2000 to Bollywood star

Lara Dutta turns 48 on April 16. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her remarkable journey from winning the Miss Universe title to becoming one of Bollywood’s leading actresses.
Lara Dutta is one of the prominent Indian actresses. She gained widespread popularity after achieving global fame by winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000. This became a turning point in her life. Soon, she stepped into Bollywood, where she gained more fame with films like Andaaz and No Entry, establishing herself as a versatile actress known for her charm and onscreen persona.
On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her journey from Miss Universe to becoming a Bollywood star.
In 2000, Lara Dutta made history by becoming the second Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. Her win was seen as a turning point in her life and a gateway to the doors of Bollywood. Since then, Lara continues to win the heart of the people with her work.
In 2003, Lara Dutta made her Bollywood debut in the romantic drama Andaaz, portraying the character Kajal opposite Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Raj Kanwar, the film brought Dutta significant recognition and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
After her debut, the actress consistently delivered some notable roles, which gained her a reputation in the industry. She stars in major comedies like No Entry, Partner, and Housefull. She also gained immense love for her roles in Bhagam Bhag, Don 2, and her critically praised portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom, in which she went through a transformation that completely changed her appearance.
Dutta tied the knot with the former tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saira Bhupathi, in January 2012.
Lara Dutta took a long break from acting after entering the phase of motherhood. She expresses her desire to spend time and become fully available for her daughter. In one of her interviews with PTI, the actress revealed, "By the time I reached my early 30s, I honestly may have gotten a bit jaded. The industry was in a different space back then. You were cast because a glamorous actress had to be cast in a film. You were invariably playing the hero's girlfriend or wife. I got tired of it."
Lara Dutta is reportedly set to make an appearance in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Alongside Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, the actress will play the pivotal role of Kaikeyi, who is manipulated by her maid Manthara into demanding Rama’s 14-year exile and insisting that her son Bharat be crowned as heir to the throne.