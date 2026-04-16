/Lara Dutta’s birthday special: A look at her journey from Miss Universe 2000 to Bollywood star

Lara Dutta is one of the prominent Indian actresses. She gained widespread popularity after achieving global fame by winning the Miss Universe crown in 2000. This became a turning point in her life. Soon, she stepped into Bollywood, where she gained more fame with films like Andaaz and No Entry, establishing herself as a versatile actress known for her charm and onscreen persona.

On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her journey from Miss Universe to becoming a Bollywood star.