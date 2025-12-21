/Priyanka Chopra returns on The Great Indian Kapil Show after years, shares Nick Jonas flew her above the clouds on Karwa Chauth

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During a conversation with the host, Kapil Sharma, she revealed a romantic Karwa Chauth moment with her husband and pop singer, Nick Jonas, who went the extra mile by flying her above the clouds after his stage show, which shocked everybody. Let's dig into it and know more details about it.
Nick Jonas flew me above the clouds to see the Moon, reveals Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. While having a candid chit-chat with the host of the show, Kapil Sharma, Chopra shares a heartwarming romantic moment of her pop-singer husband, Nick Jonas. When Kapil asked Priyanka if she was able to tell her husband about the true reason for Karva Chauth and why it is celebrated, she revealed that Nick is very happy with the festival and proud that the actress is keeping a fast for his well-being.
She added, “Humne itni ajeeb ajeeb jagahon pe moon ko dhundhne ki koshish ki hai. Ek baar woh stadium pe the aur show ho raha hai. Chand mila hi nahi. Clouds the aur baarish aane wali thi. 60-70 hazaar log the show mein aur woh show kar rahe the. 10 baj gaye, 11 baj gaye, chaand dikh hi nahi raha tha.” (We have tried many strange places to spot the moon. Once, we were at a stadium where Nick was doing his show with a crowd of 60-70 thousand people, and the moon just wouldn’t appear. There were clouds, and rain was about to start. The show kept going on. We waited till 10 pm, then 11 pm, but still the moon wasn’t visible).
In continuation of her talk, she says, “Ek romantic cheez bataun? Woh apne plane mein mujhe clouds ke upar leke gaye aur chaand dhikhaya aur phir humne vrat toda (Should I tell you something romantic? He then took off on his plane and flew me above the clouds, and then I broke my fast after seeing the moon)."
Priyanka Chopra returns to Kapil's Show after ages
Priyanka Chopra’s return to Kapil Sharma's Laughter Show after many years. The makers of the show shared a sneak peek of the candid conversations, humorous jokes, and warm bond between the actress and the host of the show. Priyanka spoke about her life abroad, upcoming projects, and her continued connection to Indian culture after her marriage.
About Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film with SS Rajamouli
Aside from personal moments and catch-ups, the poster for Priyanka Chopra's upcoming project with filmmaker SS Rajamouli has piqued the interest of all her fans. The Telugu sci-fi film titled "Varanasi" (also called Globetrotter), a massive time-travel action epic, also stars Mahesh Babu and is set for a 2027 release. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her return to Indian cinema in such a massive project after years. Her collaboration with the ace filmmaker creates curiosity in people to see what magic this trio will bring together on the big screen.