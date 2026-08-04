/'Do not get bullied': Mahua Moitra's message to Zuckerberg on PM Modi's video restriction row

Trinamool Congress leader from West Bengal Mahua Moitra on Monday came out in support of Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post. It is also reported that Zuckerberg is willing to make an apology to a parliamentary panel over the brief restriction of PM's video.

Moitra backing Zuckerberg on the issue said that he should not be "bullied" into apologising.

While supporting the Meta CEO Moitra alleged that the government has often tried to pressurise social media platforms into removing content critical of the government.

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"Hello Mark please do not get bullied & apologise to anyone. Indian govt blackmails & threatens citizens all the time, gets content critical of it removed at will. One video mistakenly removed for few hours didn't make heavens fall!" wrote Moitra in a post on X.

Moitra's comment came after Meta representatives appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, where the company was questioned over its content moderation practices and the brief restriction of PM's video. on Facebook.

Meta after meeting the Parliamentary Standing Committee has agreed to apologise over the incident, reported news agency PTI.

BJP MP and chairperson of the committee, Nishikant Dubey speaking to reporters after the meeting reportedly said that the Committee has demanded Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to apologize for this and if he does not do so then the safe harbour protection under Section 79 should be withdrawn from him.