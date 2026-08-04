/‘Arrogance leads to destruction’: MK Stalin slams CM Vijay over son Udhayanidhi’s arrest

Former chief minister and DMK chief MK Stalin launched a sharp attack on CM Vijay on Tuesday after the arrest of his son, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, by calling him “inept” and “dummy chief minister”. Stalin warned that arrogance leads to destruction and accused the Vijay government of using police action to divert attention from its “failure” to protect the state’s interests on the Cauvery water issue.

Stalin said, “Arrogance leads to destruction; persistent arrogance only accelerates it.”

Even though the Madras High Court ordered the release of Udhayanidhi, the DMK supremo came up with a bitter criticism of Vijay.

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Udayanidhi was arrested from his Chennai residence earlier in the day over a vulgar remark that was widely interpreted as an allusion to actor Trisha, a close friend of CM Vijay.

Also Read: Madras HC orders release of Udhayanidhi Stalin in Trisha remark case

‘Attempt to cover up failure on Cauvery issue’

The former CM claimed that the police action was an attempt to cover up the government’s failure on the Cauvery issue or oppose the Mekedatu dam.

“An inept dummy Chief Minister can’t bring Cauvery water, can’t even speak up to stop the Mekedatu dam,” Stalin said.

He also claimed that while farmers were suffering, the TVK government was more concerned about criticism related to Vijay’s film (Jana Nayagan). “A joker Cabinet has taken hold in Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against Karnataka for failing to release Cauvery water

Udhayanidhi made the alleged objectionable remark during a protest in Thanjavur on Monday against the Vijay government’s handling of the Cauvery water dispute.

The TVK government has come under fire from the DMK after Karnataka failed to release the required amount of Cauvery water despite directions from the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

Tamil Nadu has for long objected to Karnataka’s proposed Mekedatu dam project, saying that increased upstream storage could enable it to regulate water flows.

The Tamil Nadu government has already moved the Supreme Court over Karnataka’s failure to release its share of Cauvery water.

Udhayanidhi released four hours after arrest

Udhayanidhi was released from police custody nearly four hours after his arrest over his alleged “double-meaning” remark alluding to actor Trisha.

“The timing of the arrest—a day before the state budget session—is an attempt to keep the Leader of the Opposition out of the assembly,” he added.

DMK leaders alleged that the TVK government is using arrests to silence critics, opposition leaders, students, farmers, and protesters.