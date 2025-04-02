Val Kilmer is no more! Kilmer died at the age of 65 due to pneumonia. Known for his extraordinary performance in different genres, Kilmer has acted in numerous classic Hollywood films, including the iconic 1986 Top Gun, which was his career's first major blockbuster hit.

The actor catapulted to fame after he portrayed Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun opposite Tom Cruise, who essayed the role of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. But did you know that Kilmer was not interested in the movie, and was on the verge of turning down the role?

Val Kilmer didn't want to star in Top Gun

Val Kilmer gave a standout performance as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, the rival of Cruise's character in the flight school. While, the role and movie changed Kilmer's career trajectory forever. But it was the film that he didn't want to star in at all.

In his memoir I’m Your Huckleberry, Kilmer wrote, “I didn’t want the part. I didn’t care about the film. The story didn’t interest me.”

Speaking about his agent, he revealed further, “My agent, who also represented Tom Cruise, basically tortured me into at least meeting Tony Scott, saying he was one of the hottest directors in town.”

Talking about the day of his audition, Kilmar said that he “showed up looking the fool, or the goon” at his audition for the role of LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky.

However, Kilmer revealed that director Joseph Kisinski ran to him as he urged him to wait until the final script.

“I read the lines indifferently. And yet, amazingly, I was told I had the part. I felt more deflated than inflated. I had to get out of there,” Kilmer said.

“The moment I got into the elevator, the director ran after me and slid his arm in to block the door,” the late actor added. “He blurted his truth in his chipper British accent: ‘I know that the script is insufficient, but it will get better, Val. Wait until you see these jets. They take your breath away.’ ”

According to the actor, he "felt the script was silly and disliked warmongering films."

In 2022, Kilmer and Tom reprised their roles in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick. Unfortunately, the film became Kilmer's final movie.