Remembering Val Kilmer: 7 Surprising Facts That May Surprise You

Pragati Awasthi
Apr 02, 2025, 02:59 PM

Val Kilmer, one of Hollywood's most well-known actors, is no more. Remembering the prolific star, here are seven facts you might not be aware of:

Young Star

At just 17, Kilmer became the youngest person ever accepted into the prestigious Juilliard School’s drama division.

A Poet at Heart

Beyond acting, Kilmer was also a writer. He also had published a book of poetry titled My Edens After Burns.

Turned Down The Outsiders

Early in his career, he declined a role in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film The Outsiders to focus on a Broadway play.

A Dedicated Performer

Kilmer put his all into his roles. While playing rock star Jim Morrison in The Doors (1991), he performed all the singing himself.

He Didn't Want to Do Top Gun

The '80s classic Top Gun became one of Kilmer’s biggest hits, but surprisingly, he was initially reluctant to take the role.

Said No to The Matrix

Kilmer turned down not one but two major roles in The Matrix (1999)—Neo and Morpheus.

Not a Fan of Modern Medicine

A devout Christian Scientist, Kilmer believed in the power of prayer over medical treatments. Speaking about his battle with cancer, he once said, “Many many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”