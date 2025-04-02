According to a new report, pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter is Disney's top pick to play the lead in the live-action adaptation of its 2010 hit, Tangled. The movie is a retelling of the classic fairytale Rapunzel. The project entered development last year.

What is the movie about?

Tangled was a breakout hit for Disney, receiving glowing reviews from audiences and critics while grossing a whopping $592.5 million worldwide. The movie follows Rapunzel, a young girl who lives in a remote tower in the woods and is forbidden to leave by her strict mother. On her 18th birthday, she escapes with the help of a wanted outlaw, Flynn Rider.

Carpenter eyed for lead role in live-action remake

According to MTTSH, an often reliable source of inside information, the studio has met with Sabrina Carpenter to play the lead in the live-action remake, squashing previous rumours that Florence Pugh was the front-runner.

Carpenter began her career as a Disney child star and has appeared in numerous TV and film roles. A recent report by The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that director Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman) will be helming the movie, with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Disney’s recent live-action remakes have received mixed reviews. Their latest adaptation, Snow White, based on the 1937 classic, has been struggling at the box office.

