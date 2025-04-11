6 Feel-good anime for your binge list
Here are 6 feel-good series perfect for your next binge session
From laughter to quiet reflection, these anime remind us that joy often lies in life’s little moments.
A reclusive writer and a stray cat heal each other’s wounds. Told from both their perspectives, it's as heartwarming as it gets.
After a meltdown, a calligrapher retreats to a remote island and finds inspiration and unexpected friendships in a quirky village.
Middle school romance at its most playful. Watch Nishikata try (and fail) to out-prank the endlessly clever Takagi.
Comfort food for the soul. Join a group of girls as they bond over peaceful camping trips in the great outdoors.
City boy meets farm life. Follow Yuugo as he navigates agriculture school, self-discovery, and surprisingly deep life lessons.
A gentle supernatural series about a boy who can see spirits and helps them find peace, one name at a time.