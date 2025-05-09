Thor 5: 6 Epic comic arcs that would be perfect for the MCU

6 Epic comic arcs that would be perfect for the MCU
While the God of Thunder may be resting now, rumours are brewing that a fifth Thor movie is in early development and set after the events of the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars. If Marvel is looking for inspiration on what Thor's next big adventure should be, here are six epic storylines from the comics that would be perfect for Thor 5.
War of the Gods
Thor and the Greek god Hercules battle for supremacy. This storyline has been set up by Thor: Love and Thunder, and the MCU's Hercules made his debut in the movie's post-credit scene.
The Celestial Saga
Thor and the Eternals team up to take on a deadly new threat. This plotline can serve as both a sequel to 2021's Eternals and Thor's next big adventure.
Valhalla
Valhalla is the afterlife of the citizens of Asgard. While there are plenty of stories that explore Valhalla in the comics, the most interesting one would be the one where Thor finds himself a prisoner and must convince Hela, now the ruler of the realm, to release him.
Thor Corps
A superhero team that consists of the different versions of Thor from across the multiverse could be a fun new direction for the character in the MCU.
The Return of Malekith
Malekith was the leader of the Dark Elves and the main antagonist of Thor: The Dark World and the movie did not do him justice. Adapting a Malekith storyline will give the MCU one of Thor's best villains and help bring his story full circle.
Chaos War
While the Chaos War storyline may be too long and complicated for a single movie, what could work is taking the main premise of the story and working it into the MCU. In Chaos War, the Greek god Hercules assembles a team of his fellow immortals, including Thor, to fight the ancient embodiment of Darkness itself.