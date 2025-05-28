8 Iconic Albus Dumbledore Quotes from Harry Potter
May 28, 2025, 20:01 IST
Pragati Awasthi
"To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure." ― Albus Dumbledore
"Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." ― Albus Dumbledore
Do not pity the dead, Harry. Pity the living, and, above all, those who live without love.” ― Albus Dumbledore.
"Of course, it's happening inside your head, Harry. But why on earth does that mean that it is not real?" Albus Dumbledore
"It matters not what someone is born, but what they grow to be." Albus Dumbledore
"It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live." Albus Dumbledore
"It is the unknown we fear when we look upon death and darkness, nothing more." — Albus Dumbledore.
"Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic. Capable of both inflicting injury, and remedying it." ― Albus Dumbledore.