/Freakier Friday: Know all about Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curti's sequel

Fans buckle up as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are soon going to grace the big screens with the Freaky Friday sequel. The makers recently released the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated film and fans couldn't wait to watch the duo. Let's check out the plot, release date, cast, and more.

Teaser trailer of Freaky Friday unveiled

Fans were surprised as the sequel of Freaky Friday titled Freakier Friday was dropped on social media. The trailer sees Jamie Curtis and Lindsay Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna Coleman. It picks up years after they last were swapped and had to endure an identity crisis. Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter.

Excited fans took to the comment section and one user wrote, "I'll be waiting to watch this throwback vibes". Another user wrote, "Did they get the fortune cookies again? How can this happen to them twice?". "The only reason I'll go the cinema right now", wrote the third user.

Freakier Friday: Release date, cast and more

Freakier Friday is helmed by Nisha Ganatra and is written by Jordan Weiss. It is based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel and also features Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgairini, and Christina Vidal Mitchell among others.

Freakier Friday is scheduled to be released in cinemas by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures on August 8, 2025. The first part was released in 2023 and marked the third film adaptation of the novel as well as the fifth installment overall in the Freaky Friday franchise.

It received positive reviews from critics and audiences as well. With particular praise for the performances by Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, the latter was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture- Musical or Comedy.