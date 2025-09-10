/When Materialists is releasing on OTT in India? Here's when and where you can watch it

Materialists is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about relationship dramas of the year. Starring three acting powerhouses, Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal, the romantic movie is an engaging love saga that has gripped audiences worldwide.

Released in theatres on June 13, the movie was first made available as an on-demand rental. However, it is now set to arrive on a major streaming platform.

Materialists OTT release date

In India, the Celine Song directorial will release on Netflix on September 13. Audiences can watch the love saga with their regular subscription at no additional cost.

For those who can’t wait, the film is currently available to rent on Prime Video.

What is Materialists about?

Following her critically acclaimed debut, Past Lives, Song’s second feature film explores modern love and relationships from a fresh perspective. The 1-hour-56-minute movie follows Lucy, a young matchmaker from New York who is finding love for others while ambitiously building her own career.

Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Harry Castillo (Pedro Pascal), a wealthy investor who seems like the perfect partner and could offer her a picture-perfect future. At the same time, her ex, John P. (Chris Evans), a struggling actor, re-enters her life. Torn between the stability of her new match and the love in her imperfect past, Lucy must make a choice that defines her future.

Read the synopsis of the movie on Netflix,''Matchmaker Lucy has romance down to a science, but dating a wealthy suitor and reconnecting with her broke but sincere ex makers her question the formula.‘’

How much Materialists' earn at the box office?