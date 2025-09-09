/Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball tour: Singer announces expands her reign to 2026 with new dates

American singer Lady Gaga is on a roll! After winning four MTV VMAs recently, the Poker Face hitmaker has given a treat to her fans after she announced additional shows for her highly anticipated Mayhem Ball tour in 2026, which will bring the spectacle to more cities across North America. Let's delve into knowing more details, dates, and which cities she will be performing in.

Details of the Mayhem Ball tour 2026: Cities, dates

For the unversed, this is Lady Gaga's second North American leg of her Mayhem Ball tour after the much success of the first one. For the unversed, the newly launched tour will begin on February 14, ie, on the occasion of Valentines' Day. The newly added dates included in the tour are:

02/14 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

02/15 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

02/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/28 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/01 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

03/04 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/05 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/08 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/09 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

03/13 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

03/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/20 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/23 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/24 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/30 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

04/02 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/03 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/09 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

04/10 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

A September 12 presale via Ticketmaster requires signup by 10 a.m. ET September 11 with a Ticketmaster account. Remaining tickets will go on sale at noon local time at livenation.com.

Netizens reaction to new dates of Mayhem Ball tour

Soon after the announcement, several fan pages exploded with excitement as they will get to see their favourite star in their city. One user wrote, "The way she’s putting in all this effort just for these little khia arena tours…".

Another user wrote, "I literally can’t join the presale when it starts. I might just cry but still gonna pray". "THANK YOU SO MUCH! Just woke up and saw this, you made my day, month, year!!!", wrote the third user.

All about the Mayhem Ball tour

Lady Gaga's Maybem Ball tour is the eighth concert tour in support of her album Mayhem. The show kicked off on July 16, 2025, and will conclude in 2026.

The setlist consists primarily of songs from Mayhem, along with tracks from most of her previous albums. The show received critical acclaim for Gaga's songs, the cinematography of the songs, the costumes, and more. Reportedly, Gaga chose to perform mainly in arenas instead of stadiums to maintain full creative control over the production.