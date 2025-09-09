Leanne: Netflix renews Chuck Lorre's show for season 2

America's popular sitcom Leanne created by Chuck Lorre, which premiered in July this year, is headlined by comedian Leanna Morgan and co-created and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the show might be in for a treat as it will be returning for the second season.

More details for Leanne about the second season

As per reports, Netflix will be going ahead with season 2 of Leanne. Reportedly, the sitcom had previously landed on the streaming giant's global top 10 chart for TV shows. While speaking to Netflix, Leanne Morgan, star of the show, celebrated and appreciated the announcement of renewal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

She stated, "We're coming back for a second season! I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast, and especially to all the fans of the show. Y'all did this for us, and we can't wait to be back".

Soon, after the renewal news, fans took to social media platforms to express their views. One user wrote, "I'm so happy for her! That's awesome, I really enjoyed the first season". Another user wrote, "Can't wait for season". "Woo-hoo, Thank you Lord, I was so hoping there would be a second season. So, so thrilled for you", writes the third user.

All about Leanne show

Leanne is created by Susan McMartin, Chuck Lorre, and Leanne Morgan, premiered on Netflix on July 31. It follows the story of a husband, when he leaves his wife for another woman, a resilient Southern mum starts over with the support of her loving, but unfiltered, family.