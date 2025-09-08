/Balika Vadhu to bagging National Award: A walkthrough of Vikrant Massey's cinematic journey

From TV to National Awards, Vikrant Massey has delivered exceptional performances in his movies, which led him to bag a National Award in the Best Actor category for his film, 12th Fail. Let's take a look at his journey in the showbiz industry.
Actor Vikrant Massey has come a long way in the showbiz journey. From making a mark in the TV industry with the shows Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, Balika Vadhu, and Qubool Hai, among others, to establishing himself as one of the talented actors in Bollywood, he has won the hearts of many with his acting skills. The cherry on the cake of his career is bagging a National Award. Let's take a look at the cinematic journey of his.
Balika Vadhu, one of the popular sitcoms, aired from 2008 to 2016, revolved around the life and struggles of a child bride from childhood to womanhood. In the series, Vikrant Massey played the role of Shyam Singh: Madan and Radha's son; Suguna's husband; Varun's step-father; Shagun's father. His acting struck a chord with the audience, and everyone fell in love with his performance.
Slowly and steadily, after his stint in TV, Massey began to shift his base towards films, and his first appearance was in the 2013 film Lootera. With Dil Dhadakne Do, Chhapaak, and Lipstick Under My Burkha, Vikrant made an impact on the audience for his performance across various genres, showcasing his versatility.
Never missing any chance of showcasing his acting skills in different genres, Vikrant Massey fits himself in every role gracefully. Marking his way in the OTT platforms, he has been part of several films which have been appreciated by the audience: Haseen Dillruba, Love Hostel, Broken but Beautiful, and Sector 36, among others.
Vikrant Massey's acting chops in 12th Fail stunned everyone with his deeply emotional role of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma. He imbued the character with generosity, delivering an exceptional performance that has shaken the audience and earned him the National Award for Best Actor.
Vikrant Massey’s upcoming line-up is equally exciting, as he is set to portray spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his biopic. After his latest release Aankhon Gustakhiyaan, Massey's next project, a Biopic of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, is a completely different segment. Given his proven ability to adapt to varied roles, fans are eagerly waiting for his performance.
Throughout his journey, from being a TV actor to a National Award Winner, Vikrant Massey has exemplified persistence and passion, proving himself as a truly versatile actor in Bollywood. From television to OTT and big screen, he has consistently shone with his craft. His journey from a TV star to a National Award-winning actor stands as an inspiring story of hard work and dedication.
Ultimately, Vikrant Massey's journey is a powerful testament to his unwavering dedication and remarkable talent. His National Award for 12th Fail is not just a recognition of that one exceptional performance, but a culmination of years of hard work, a shining example of why he is celebrated as the best actor of our generation.