/Howard Stern splits from Sirius XM after twenty years? Here's the truth

Renowned American broadcaster and media personality, who is best known for his radio show The Howard Stern Show, has reportedly decided to part ways with Sirius XM after twenty years. He has been part of the broadcasting corporation since 2006. But why did he split from the company? Let's delve into knowing more details.

Is Howard Stern really parting ways with Sirius XM?

As per several reports, when Howard Stern did not appear on air, it sparked debate among fans, and questions began to arise about whether he was really leaving SiriusXM. But the interesting twist is when he denied it.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Russell Crowe shaken by Nazi role in festival hit Nuremberg

As per a USA Today report, Howard Stern said, Now I can't leave. Screw you and these rumours, and added that Sirius brass has approached him as they normally do, and they're fantastic. They've nothing but lovely. We've been talking". When asked about the delay, Stern replied, "I went out the last week of my vacation and actually interacted with people, and I got so sick...I had no voice whatsoever".

Also Read: Mariah Carey wins her first MTV VMA in 35 years of career

All about Howard Stern

Stern landed his first radio job while at Boston University. From 1976 to 1982, he developed his on-air personality through morning positions at WRNW in Briarcliff Manor, New York; WCCC in Hartford, Connecticut; WWWW in Detroit, Michigan; and WWDC in Washington, D.C.

He has won numerous industry awards, including Billboard's Nationally Syndicated Air Personality of the Year eight consecutive times, and he is the first to have the number one morning show in New York City and Los Angeles simultaneously.

The Howard Stern Show has been filmed since 1994 and broadcast on various networks, including the E! and CBS television channels. It moved to HowardTV, Stern's own on-demand digital cable channel from 2005 to 2013. In 2018, SiriusXM launched a mobile app for subscribers to access video clips of the show.